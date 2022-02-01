E-Levy: We want to revive the economy – Majority Leader

Politics of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

E-Levy: If the people want its collapse, so be it for them – Majority Leader



Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has stated that the majority in parliament, together with the government, would stand with the republic to approve the E-Levy bill as it seeks to revitalize the economy.



According to him, if Ghanaians want to see a collapse of the economy they can go ahead and reject the E-levy.



He made this submission in response to comments made by the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, stating that the public stands opposed to the E-Levy Bill by rejecting it.



“Mr Speaker the minority leader is adding that they have taken a position that they want to stand with the public to reject the E-Levy. Mr Speaker, we on this side want to stand with the republic to ensure the revitalization of the economy, if the people want to see the collapse of the economy, so be it for them.”



He also told the house that he is negotiating with the Minority Leader to decide on a date suitable for the house to consider E-Levy after the house failed to consider it on Tuesday.



“…I told the Minority Leader we may not be able to do it tomorrow. But we would determine when together. I have given him that assurance so it is not as if anyone wants to spring any surprise. It would have to be decided on and I will signal him so we agree on a common date,” he stated.



Parliament was expected to consider the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, 2021 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after the debate on the bill was adjourned due to time constraint.



The last time it was considered was on December 20, the house could not make a decision on the levy due to a scuffle that ensued, leading to an adjournment.



For the bill to be passed, the majority must get 138 members of the house to vote in favour of the same.



A total number of 138, however, cannot be guaranteed as the Speaker is currently out of the country for a medical check-up.



In his absence, the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, assumes the position.



The Minority has hinted of possible chaos in the house if the acting Speaker attempts to vote.







