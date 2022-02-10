E-Levy: We'll give Akufo-Addo pressure till he kills himself – Akamba

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yentua Demo hits Accra



Thousands join Demo



Yentua Demo organised against E-Levy



The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has stated that if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo doesn’t succumb to pressure to withdraw the E-Levy, they will mount pressure on him till he takes his own life.



He made the daring comments on the sidelines of the Yentua Demonstration that was organized by the youth wing of the NDC to register the disinterest of Ghanaians in the infamous, controversial Electronic Transactions Levy.



Speaking to exclusively to GhanaWeb, he explained that the aim of the protest was to fight for the ordinary Ghanaian and if the president doesn’t comply, then the last resort will be when he is forced to kill himself.



“What is happening is that President Akufo-Addo decides to rob us of our hard-earned money and I have said it in so many places that after here, if President Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen, if you know the man they call Adolf Hitler, how he killed himself, with this E-Levy, Akufo-Addo will kill himself.



“I can assure you that if he doesn’t withdraw it completely, we will give him pressure till he decides to kill himself,” he said.



Thousands of Ghanaians joined the protest on some principal streets of Accra. The protests ended at the Parliament House where a petition was presented to the leadership.



The petition was received on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament by the Minority Leader and the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, and Frank Annoh-Dompreh, respectively.







