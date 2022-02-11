E-Levy: Their track record does not support what they want to use funds for - Sam George

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have failed to earn the trust of Ghanaians in the management of the public purse.



He explained that in the real sense of the word, the NPP has not proven to Ghanaians why they should continually help it make money that never gets used for what they were promised.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the Yentua Demonstration that was organized by the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other groups to register their abhorrence to the controversial 1.7% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy), he said the explanations being given by the government do not suffice.



"First and foremost, they say they're going to use the E-Levy to build hospitals. How many hospitals has he built from the 300 billion he's borrowed? You had Year of Roads 1, Year of Roads 2, how many roads were built? How much can less than a billion dollars do for us in terms of hospitals and roads? It's impossible!



"And so, when they tell you that this is going to be used to do infrastructure, it is not true: their track record does not support what it is that they claim they're going to use the money for," he said.



Sam Nartey George further explained that the more reason the NPP cannot be trusted with the E-Levy is because they have not shown faith with how earlier funds were managed.



"We have seen similar funds, we have seen the dissipation of road funds, we have seen the abuse of those funds. We cannot trust the NPP; they do not have a track record of trust when it comes to [the] management of the public purse," he said.



Thousands of Ghanaians spotting red colours poured onto the streets of Accra on Thursday, February 10, 2022, to participate in the march through some principal streets of Accra.



The march ended at the Parliament House of Ghana, where a petition was presented to the Speaker of Parliament but was received on his behalf by the Majority Chief Whip and the Minority Leader in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Haruna Iddrisu, respectively.



