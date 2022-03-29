E-Levy: Speaker suspends sitting for 30 minutes

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has suspended sitting of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, for 30 minutes.



The House is considering the re-laid Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) after initial hiccups with the controversial bill.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is in parliament as part of the government's attempt to get the E-Levy passed into law.



Ken Ofori-Atta is set to move the motion for the 2nd reading of the E-levy Bill, sources close to GhanaWeb have said.



There are also unconfirmed reports that all Members of Parliament, including those who are sick, are in the House to vote on the bill, if need be.



At a press conference on March 24, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta, stated that the government would impress on parliament to pass the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) Bill before the House goes on recess.



According to the minister, the implementation of the E-Levy forms part of revenue mobilisation efforts that will complement the expenditure reduction measures the government is undertaking to help get Ghana out of the current economic hardships.



“It is already there; we are just going to continue discussions, and God willing, we are going to get it passed. It is in the parliament system ... parliament rises on April 4th or 5th, so we have got some critical 14 or 15 days to make it happen.



“And I think after these town hall meetings, I understand what the Ghanaian people want,” he said.



It must be noted that Members of Parliament on the Minority side have shown their disinterest in the E-Levy, vowing to reject it at all cost.