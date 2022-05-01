You are here: HomeNews2022 05 01Article 1528073

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions

Some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to experience disappointment over the E-Levy tax deduction of transfer which is less than the GH¢100 threshold.

This follows the implementation of the 1.5% Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) which began Sunday, 1 May 2022.

The government had earlier stated that no matter the amount a person sends on mobile money, the first GH¢100 will not be affected by the E-levy, which is 1.5%.

But this has not been the case as some Ghanaians have allegedly been deducted E-Levy tax for transactions less than GH¢100.

A tweep said he was deducted 1.25 for both transaction fee and tax for an amount of GH¢5.



Another Tweep was charged 1.25 for an amount of GH¢1 transfer.

KwesiMerit was charged a 1.25 transaction and tax fee after he sent an amount of GHC¢50

Here are some of the Tweets











TWI NEWS

