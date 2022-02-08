E-Levy: Sick NDC MPs refusing to travel abroad for medical care – Afenyo Markin

Politics of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has alleged that some MPs on the Minority side of the house are prioritising the fight against the controversial E-Levy at the risk of their lives and health.



According to him, it is important that MPs in the House who are unwell put in the necessary steps to ensure they are well first above anything else.



This was after he had called on MPs to make themselves available for participation in the activities of the house when it reconvenes next week to debate the E-Levy bill whilst speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, February 4, 2022.



His comment spurred a reaction by the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor who said that the suggestions by the deputy majority leader have motivated him to miss an impending doctor’s appointment outside the country to ensure his participation in the debate on the E-Levy bill scheduled for next week.



“According to the Deputy Majority Leader, the Minister of Finance is likely to withdraw the E-Levy on the 11th of February and may introduce it on the 15th of February. Mr. Speaker, some of us have had some medical appointments and are even supposed to travel. Indeed, some of us wanted to travel this weekend. But the statement said Members are therefore encouraged to participate fully in the consideration of the bill. In fact, he [Afenyo-Markin] himself is encouraging us that those of us who have medical appointment, we should not travel. We should stay and help in considering the bill.



“In fact, but for his advice, some of us were even preparing to travel. But following his advice, I’m compelled to stay in the House and follow the Deputy Majority Leader’s advice. I would, therefore, like to plead with him that is it possible that he brings certainty and clarity in respect of the date so that those of us who want to travel even if it’s five days, we can dash-out and dash-in in order to participate in this E-Levy approval process”, he noted.



At this point, the deputy majority leader, Afenyo-Markin emphasized that despite his wish for MPs to be present during the impending voting process, it is imperative that any member of the house who is unwell prioritises their health first to avoid any breakdowns.





The response by the minority MP however courted further remarks from Afenyo Markin who urged the sick MPs to consider travelling for their medical appointments.



“Mr. Speaker, there are many with health concerns, yet you are not travelling. For whatever reason, John Jinapor said it for the records that many of you are supposed to travel for health reviews and all that. Why are you not travelling? The rules say that Members are available and voting so what is your problem? Travel – travel. Mr. Speaker, they should travel – you are at liberty to travel. Mr. Speaker, they should travel”, he noted.