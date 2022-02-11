E-Levy: Relay bill when Bagbin is presiding to avoid chaos – ACEPA

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Executive Director of the Africa Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) Dr. Rasheed Draman has suggested that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin should be the only one to preside over the debates and voting of the revised Electronic Transfer Levy otherwise known as E-Levy Bill.



In his absence, debates on the Bill can be carried on with any of the two deputy speakers presiding but voting on the Bill should be done only in the presence of Speaker Alban Bagbin.



This he said will help prevent the fisticuffs and chaos that occurred in the Chamber when members attempted voting on the Bill.



Speaking with GBC News in anticipation of the reversed E-Levy Bill to be re-laid before Parliament Friday, February 11, 2022, Dr. Draman said although some surprises may be expected, he does not envisage "MPs breaking ranks to join their opponents in voting”.