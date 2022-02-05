E-Levy: Parliament’s Finance Committee are sleeping on their job - Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government engaging stakeholders on provisions of E-Levy, Majority



It does not lie in the hands of the Minister for Finance to engage stakeholders, Minority



E-Levy consideration has been inconclusive



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has tasked Parliament’s Finance Committee to wake up and execute their oversight responsibilities.



According to him, the Committee is sleeping on their job for allowing the Finance Minister to engage with stakeholders and citizens on the E-Levy bill which is the committee’s responsibility.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, he said “…what is our Parliament Finance Committee doing? It is not for the Minister of Finance to go round the country. It is for our committee on Finance and Mr. Speaker on the matter for certainty, members need to know so that they plan their live”



“It does not lie in the hands of the Minister for Finance to engage stakeholders for the country. Our committee of Finance is sleeping and they must wake up to their responsibility as a responsible Committee of parliament that they ought to be engaging citizens and stakeholders and not the Minister for Finance,” he added.

Haruna Iddrisu was speaking at the back of the majority statement which revealed that the government is currently engaging stakeholders in a series of town hall meetings to sensitize Ghanaians on the proposed 1.75% electronic transaction levy, which is awaiting approval or otherwise by parliament.





This comes after many failed attempts to pass the bill before the house.

Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has revealed that the Finance minister is likely to withdraw the current E-Levy bill before the house on Friday, February 11.



According to him, the Finance Minister will also reintroduce the bill on the same day.





He indicated that, in the likelihood of unforeseen circumstances, the bill may be considered on February 15.



