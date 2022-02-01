E-Levy: Let’s not allow opposition dictate to us - Ayeh-Paye

Politics of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has advised the NPP-Government and the Majority in Parliament not to allow the opposition and Minority in Parliament to dictate to them how to go about the E-Levy when they have the numbers to pass it.



According to him, the E-levy, when passed, will help develop roads and other projects, hence the need to pass it.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who announced the introduction of the E-Levy, said it would be used to undertake developmental projects, adding that the tax will widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.



He added that Electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances would be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75%, which shall be borne by the sender except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



Since the E-Levy was introduced, the Minority in Parliament has rejected it.



For the public, many are not happy with the potential charges if it is finally passed.



Recently, the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta, stated that the government had engaged the Telcos on the controversial E-Levy and the Telcos agreed to cut down their percentage on transactions by 0.25%.



In the latest development, the government proposed that the E-Levy be reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%, but the Minority again rejected this proposal, saying they did not want it to be passed at all.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye said projects including roads hospitals would be done with monies from the E-Levy should be named after it (e-levy) so that people will see and appreciate it.



For now, he said the public education was not so important, adding that the Majority should use its number to pass the E-levy and start its implementation and later educate the public on it.



He was of the belief that when it is passed and implemented, people will then understand it and buy into it.



“We, the NPP, have no option; if you do everything concerning its education and you do not get your numbers in Parliament, are you going to use a referendum to pass it? When a government in power allows the Minority to dictate to it, then there is a problem. We should not allow them to dictate to us,” Mr Ayeh-Paye added.