E-Levy: Keep using Momo to protect sector – Ghanaians urged

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Joshua Edmundson, has appealed to Ghanaians to keep using the platform regardless of the implementation of the e-levy.



Admitting the platform may have its challenges and limitations including the e-levy charge, he argued that customers are the ones who can protect the sector.



The new 1.5% e-levy which took effect on Sunday, May 1, 2022, has been fraught with a number of challenges including the non-application of some exemptions from the tax.



Some social media users have, for instance, complained about the fact that transfers on the same or different networks or banks owned by the same user are attracting the tax, although they are not meant to.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Joshua Edmundson stated, “We are pleading to Ghanaians not to stop using the momo platform. We will all respect the arrangements made so far and make it better. We should all be calm and still protect the sector by still using momo. Not to say we don’t have challenges but that doesn’t mean we should stop using the momo platform.”



According to him, the Association will be meeting President Akufo-Addo to discuss ways of protecting the sector on May 10, 2022.



Describing momo agents as key drivers of the nation’s economy, he added, “The government will earn its revenue when transactions are undertaken on the platform and we will keep serving customers diligently.”