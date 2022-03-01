E-Levy: It is your greed that has brought us here – Isaac Adongo to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

As the conversations surrounding the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) continue, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has said that not even the man in whose biggest interest the passage of the bill would be in, has the moral right to call for its adoption any longer.



The MP said that the argument that the E-Levy will be some sort of saviour for the country’s economy is rather a pursuit towards greed.



“It is greed that has brought us here,” he said, reports citinewsroom.com.



Isaac Adongo further explained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call for the E-Levy to be embraced by Ghanaians because it is the way to go for a sustainable future in the country is one that is lost on him because he hasn’t proven why people should trust him.



He added that this is because “he has not demonstrated commitment to protecting the public purse.



“How can E-Levy stop the president from flying in chartered jets and wasting public funds… How does the e-levy stop Ken Ofori-Atta from using Databank to borrow for the state and collect fees on account of that?”



The Bolga Central MP explained that even more worrying is the lack of discretion from the government and for which reason people continue to reject the E-Levy bill.



“If you have these people with this level of appetite for expenditure, how can GH¢6.9 billion solve our problems?



“Ken must withdraw his company for us to have the confidence that we are all in the boat together but we cannot be tightening our belt and they loosening their belt,” he said.



Isaac Adongo however suggested that the government begins to show some honesty in its handling of the economy and then people can begin to equally trust them.



“The economy is already gone. If they want us to have a solution, there has to be a national consensus, and they must begin to understand that Ghana belongs to all of us and that they are at their wit’s end,” he explained.



The E-Levy bill is yet to be re-laid in parliament for deliberations that would either lead to its passage or another rejection.