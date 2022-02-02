E-Levy: If the people want to see the collapse of the economy, so be it - Majority leader

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

E-Levy will revitalize our economy, Majority Leader



We stand with the public in our opposition and rejection of E-Levy, Minority



E-Levy yet to be considered in parliament



Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said if Ghanaians want to see a collapse in the country’s economy then they should go ahead and reject the introduction of E-Levy.



According to him, the E-Levy will revitalize the economy, hence, the need for it to be introduced.



“Mr Speaker the minority leader is adding that they have taken a position that they want to stand with the public to reject the E-Levy. Mr Speaker, we on this side want to stand with the republic to ensure the revitalization of the economy, if the people want to see the collapse of the economy, so be it for them.”



He made this submission in response to comments made by the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, stating that the public stands opposed to the E-Levy Bill by rejecting it.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu reiterated that the minority is still against the bill just as many sections of the public are, adding that giving the house prior notice about any changes or otherwise before the bill is presented again will be in the right direction.



“Mr Speaker members need to know because on this matter as we have publicly said, we want to stand with the public in our opposition and rejection of the bill. We don’t want to be taken by surprises. So let the leader of government business indicate to us when the bill will come to Parliament and in what form we should anticipate or expect it. We cannot continue with this uncertainty.” He said



Parliament was expected to consider the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, 2021 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after the debate on the bill was adjourned due to the time.



The last time it was considered was on December 20. The house could not make a decision on the levy due to a scuffle that ensued, leading to an adjournment.



For the bill to be passed, the majority must get 138 members of the house to vote in favour of same.



A total number of 138, however, cannot be guaranteed as the Speaker is currently out of the country for a medical check-up, as such, the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has assumed the position.



