E-Levy: I pray peace be within the walls of Parliament - Ofori-Atta

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta addresses press



Govt determined to solve economic crisis - Ofori-Atta



Govt to re-lay E-Levy in Parliament



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that he prays there will be peace in Parliament as he goes back to re-lay the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) in the House.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, the minister explained that the government is determined to turn the country’s situation around but it needs the cooperation of the legislature.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, your Government, the Akufo-Addo administration, is determined to turn things around and has the skills, discipline and compassion to do it. But to do so, we must not allow our fortunes to be misdirected by speculators and naysayers - those who only thrive when we allow avoidable uncertainties to hold sway in the affairs of our nation,” he said.



He further called on Parliament to relax its stance and allow peace to prevail within it so that when the E-Levy is presented, it is received well. He made the call by quoting Psalm 122:7 in the Bible.



“Government will, by this, appeal to Parliament to put the nation first and work in partnership to serve the people of Ghana right. Paraphrasing Psalm 122:7, I pray that peace be within the walls of Parliament and sobriety within its towers,” he said.



The government has said that the E-Levy is a way it wants to internally generate funds so that it is not compelled to go the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but the Minority in Parliament has maintained that this is an easy approach when it could cut down on expenditure through the downsizing of its appointees.



