E-Levy: Having unpaid NABCo trainees better than unemployed graduates – Ambrose Dery

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery has said the introduction of the electronic transactions levy (E-levy) will reduce the rate of unemployment amongst the youth in the country.



Mr Dery was speaking at a town hall meeting held in Wa in the Upper West Region, on Monday, 21 February 2022.



The Minister questioned the suggestion by the main opposition NDC for government to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.



“The most offensive one is that we should go to IMF. We went to IMF before. What was the result? High youth unemployment,” the Minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Nandom Constituency stated.



Mr Dery continued that, “One of the reasons why we are collecting this tax is to provide our boys and girls, sons and daughters, with employment and you say we shouldn’t collect it?”



According to the Interior Minister, having unpaid NABCo trainees is better than having a host of unemployed graduates in the country.



“Now you have NABCo people asking to be paid. That is better than having an unemployed graduates association. At least, they are paid to look up and we are sure we will pay them.”



The government has been holding a series of town hall meetings on the proposed e-levy.



The Upper West regional town hall meeting is the fourth in the series of engagements aimed at explaining the importance of the e-levy to Ghanaians.