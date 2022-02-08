E-Levy: Govt Townhall Meeting goes to Northern Region on Thursday

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Government’s next Townhall Meeting on the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) will be held in Tamale in the Northern Regional on Thursday, January 10, 2022.



The townhall meeting which is aimed at educating and sensitizing Ghanaians on the controversial tax policy has already been held in the Eastern and Western Regions respectively.



The Ministry of Information in an announcement on its social media page has indicated that the Tamale edition of the Townhall meeting will be held at the Radache Conference Center on Thursday at 1 pm.



Officials who will be speaking at the townhall meeting include; Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu; Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson; and the Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli.



The decision by government to impose a 1.5% levy on all electronic transactions has seen some backlash from the opposition National Democratic Congress and a good part of the Ghanaian population.



The government, in its bid to court public support and acceptance for the E-Levy which is currently a bill before parliament, commenced a series of townhall meetings to bring citizens across the country in tune with the policy.



The first E-Levy townhall meeting was held at Koforidua in the Eastern region and later taken to Sekondi in the Western region.



The Tamale edition will be the 3rd since the commencement of the series.



