E-Levy: Government has lost touch with economic realities - Mahama's aide

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has said that the government together with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lost touch with the economic realities citizens are confronted with.



Citing a number of headlines attributed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which sought to absolve him from blame on the economic downturn, Bawah-Mogtari said the President and his vice are responsible for running down the economy.



She noted that corruption and the profligacy by the president, his vice and party devotees were key drivers of the economic downturn.



According to her, the result of the government's profligacy is what has plunged Ghanaians into hardship especially with the increase in prices of goods and petroleum products.



She mentioned that the government’s desire to implement the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) was a reflection of its insensitivity and how Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lost touch with the economic realities facing the citizenry.



“What we are experiencing today is an economy that has been run down by a potpourri of bad governance, bad policies, misappropriation and misapplication of state funds, multiple acts of corruption at the highest levels of government, and the profligacy of President Akufo Addo, Bawumia and their aficionados.



“The end result is the hardship they are inflicting on Ghanaians especially the poor, who are worse affected, the rampant increases in the prices of goods and petroleum products.



“Government’s quest to worsen our plight with the imposition of an E-levy, is a reflection of the insensitivity of this government and how the economic management team led by Dr. Bawumia has lost touch with the economic realities we are confronted with,” she posted on her Facebook wall.



The economy in recent times has witnessed a downward spiral.



Many economists have cited the depreciating Cedi, increase in fuel prices and general cost of living as pointers to this claim.



Some analysts have asked the government to seek an IMF bailout programme however government has shot down the proposal whiles banking its hopes on the E-levy.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over the weekend held a crunch meeting with key members of his government to decide the best way out for the administration.



Whiles government is yet to announce the outcome, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has hinted that all government flagship programmes are up for review.



Let's not continue to mince words, my brothers and sisters.



