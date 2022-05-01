E-Levy: Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

E-Levy tops Twitter trends as implementation commences



Ghanaians to pay 1.5% on electronic transfers above GH¢100



Parliament passes E-Levy policy



Some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to experience disappointment over the E-Levy tax deduction of transfer which is less than the GH¢100 threshold.



This follows the implementation of the 1.5% Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) which began Sunday, 1 May 2022.



The government had earlier stated that no matter the amount a person sends on mobile money, the first GH¢100 will not be affected by the E-levy, which is 1.5%.



But this has not been the case as some Ghanaians have allegedly been deducted E-Levy tax for transactions less than GH¢100.



A tweep said he was deducted 1.25 for both transaction fee and tax for an amount of GH¢5.





Eeii, I thought the #elevy only affected transactions above 100 cedis????♀️???? pic.twitter.com/rWtOWRlwF7 — mani????♀️???? (@manuelayeboah) May 1, 2022

You said the #elevy will take effect on 100gh and above. Why on my 50gh? pic.twitter.com/WpNPMVVA3o — Akwesi Merit (@AkwesiMerit) May 1, 2022

So here's the charge as I try to send Ghc1 using interoperability. The finance minister and and all gov't spokespersons knew they were lying when they were making the blanket claim that transactions below Ghc100 will be free of tax but this is Ghana sooo???? #elevy pic.twitter.com/ZIdsQACDhD — Sir Nick (@_justnicky) May 1, 2022

Just realised my first transaction of 100 cedis is being taxed for interoperability push(mtn to Vodafone)????. Pls if this is an error it should be addressed immediately cos eii!!. #elevy pic.twitter.com/h5qIdnZ2lt — Mr. Dart???????????????? (@MrDart19) May 1, 2022

Another Tweep was charged 1.25 for an amount of GH¢1 transfer.KwesiMerit was charged a 1.25 transaction and tax fee after he sent an amount of GHC¢50