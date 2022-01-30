E-Levy: GH¢75 billion in online transactions recorded in January – Minister

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed that Ghana recorded a whopping GH¢75 billion in online transactions for the month of January 2022.



According to her, digital transactions have been taken to an optimal level in the country and the situation keeps rising.



“The overall value of transactions was estimated to be over GH¢500 billion compared to GH¢257 billion in 2019 and only GH¢79 billion in 2016, just five years ago.



“Today, as we speak, we have the data for mobile money transactions from 1st to 24th January. GH¢333 million plus Mobile Money transactions have been conducted just this year alone, from 1st to 24th January and the value of over GH¢75 billion has been transacted just for this year alone and the month has not even ended. I don’t have the comparable figures for the banks,” Mrs. Owusu Ekuful disclosed.



The Communication Minister addressing the gathering during the government’s town-hall meeting at the Eastern Regional Capital – Koforidua on Thursday further stated that digitization in Ghana is no more a luxury.



“It is no longer a luxury, it has become an indispensable tool for transacting any kind of business, it is not just for entertainment, it is a working tool, it is your bank in your pocket, it is your office in your pocket, it is your source of correspondence, among other things,” she added.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta during the same event predicted economic disaster for Ghana if Parliament does not pass the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).



According to him, there are already some unfavourable signals from global ratings that need to be worked on to avoid consequences.



“If we don’t do this E-levy, we are just pushing ourselves in a way that would potentially end up in such a disaster. There was a warning because last week was a very difficult week for the country,” he predicted.