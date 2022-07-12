E-Levy: Barker-Vormawor charged GH¢10k for 'frivolous' application against GRA

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Court throws out suit against E-Levy implementation



GRA commences implementation of E-Levy



#FixTheCountry convener files suit against GRA for implementing E-Levy



The Supreme Court of Ghana has ordered #FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to pay the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) GH¢ 10,000 for filing a frivolous suit against the authority.



Before charging Barker-Vormawor, the seven-member panel of Judges who presided over the case against the Commissioner of GRA following the implementation of f the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) despite an impending interlocutory application against it, berated Mr. Vormawor for his lack of preparedness.



Most of the judges described the suit against the implementation of the E-Levy as a waste of the court’s time, describing Barker-Vormawor, who was representing Benjamin Darko of #FixTheCountry, Democracy Hub LBG and Democratic Accountability Lab, as unprepared, myjoyonlince.com reports.



“You are coming to the Supreme Court to do a case and you don’t have your tools of court here? … You just don’t get up and come to the Supreme Court,” Justice Nene Amegatcher, who was the presiding judge of the case, said.



However, Oliver argued that there is nothing wrong with the suit filed against the GRA, saying, “respectfully, I disagree with the bench,” Mr. Barker-Vormawor said.



But Justice Amegatcher ruled that, “the applicant has no locus and is not clothed by law to file the instant application. The Application is in itself defective, it does not measure up to the standard. It’s frivolous and vexatious. We award a cost of GH¢10,000 to be paid personally by counsel.”



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/WA