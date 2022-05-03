E-Levy: All 'unlawful' deductions will be reversed - GRA assures

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Implementation of E-Levy starts



Minority MPs vow to reverse E-Levy law via courts



Ghanaians protest initial challenges with implementation



The Ghana Revenue Authority has taken notice of initial challenges experienced in the implementation of the government's new tax handle, the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The GRA has promised that all unlawful deductions made on transactions effected so far will be regularized and reimbursements made to affected persons.



“Under this phased approach it has been decided that all “on-net” and “off-net” transfers including transfers to “own accounts” shall be subject to the E-levy.



"This is because of the lack of visibility across all networks due to the phased approach. However, charging entities are to exempt “on-net transfers between accounts owned by the same person where the identity of the person can be determined,” a letter addressed to charging entities read in part.



“Where a transferor can provide proof (Ghanacard or other National Identification Card including Passport, DVLA. etc) to the satisfaction of the Charging Entity that indeed the receiving account is his/her own account, the charging entity shall use their internal processes to process the reversal/refund," the statement added.



It said the window for reversals shall be effective between May 1 till June 30, 2022.



E-Levy was contained in the 2022 budget statement presented to Parliament in November 2021. The process of passing it into law was marred by chaotic scenes in Parliament.



It was eventually passed in late March and assented to by President Akufo-Addo. Implementation started on May 1, 2022 with the Ghana Revenue Authority promising that initial concerns relating to unlawful deductions will be rectified.



Meanwhile, three Minority MPs are in the Supreme Court seeking a reversal of the law citing procedural challenges with the passage.



