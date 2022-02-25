E-Levy: Adwoa Safo's absence is a ‘divine intervention’ - Yaw Boateng Gyan

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan says he is worried his MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo has not been active in his constituency for a long period.



But to him, her absence in parliament is rather a ‘divine intervention' for Ghanaians on the pending passage of the controversial E-levy.



He described the ‘absentee MP’ Adwoa Safo as “Ghana’s destiny helper” who deserves some commendations for allegedly refusing to take part in passing the E-levy bill.



"In this situation, we don’t have to blame her [Adwoa Safo]. Maybe, she is our destiny helper. The ‘wicked’ E-levy bill would have been passed if she was here,” he said on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Yaw Boateng Gyan was discussing the brouhaha surrounding the Dome/Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



Listen to the interview:



