E.I in the offing to bar unvaccinated persons from moving into public places – Dr. Dacosta Aboagye

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Compulsory vaccination to be enforced in January 2022



President Akufo-Addo debunks Covid-19 conspiracy theories



Over 100 inbound travelers compulsorily vaccinated at Kotoka International Airport (KIA)



The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Dacosta Aboagye, has disclosed that an Executive Instrument (E.I) is being drafted to make vaccination compulsory before an individual can access public places such as workplaces, churches and bars.



Earlier, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye indicated that compulsory vaccination will kick start in January 2022.



“Currently we are not doing any mandatory vaccinations. We have declared the month of December as the month of vaccination and this month of December intends to give the population enough opportunity to get vaccinated … So, before we come to the compulsory vaccinations which will kick start in January which the minister will announce the date; all these modalities will be in place so that people's right are respected…” he told Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



To this effect, the Director of Health Promotion at the GHS has announced that an EI will be implemented to give legal backing to the compulsory vaccination mandate.



“We are pleading with the Ghanaian population to support us with this [vaccination] because we are all not safe until everyone is vaccinated. It is very important and come January, should you not do this, you will not be able to get to certain public places. I must be honest, we are working on the EI that will mandate us to do that,” Dr. Dacosta said on Joy News’ “The Pulse” on Wednesday December 15, 2021.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 27th update on measures taken by government against Covid-19, entreated Ghanaians to vaccinate as “they [vaccine] will not harm you” but rather help protect “you and your family”.



He also refuted claims that the vaccine will alter people's political preferences.



“Contrary to the mischief being peddled by some, getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections if you do not want to”, the president noted.



“This is an outrageous claim”, he asserted