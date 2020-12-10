General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Dzodze resident's massive celebrations in the Volta region following Akufo-Addo's win

Dancing, rough-riding of motorbikes, and blowing of car horns characterised the celebrations

It was all joy and merry-making in Dzodze, the municipal capital of Ketu North, following the Electoral Commission's declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-Elect of the republic.



Few hours after the much-awaited declaration was made, sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the municipality, hundreds of them, thronged the district office of the party to celebrate.



Though the NPP parliamentary candidate in the constituency, Hon. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi lost to the incumbent, Hon. Dr. James Klutse Avedzi for the fourth consecutive time, that did not deter the party sympathizers from jubilating over Akufo Addo's victory.



Vehicular traffic was massive as the jubilant crowd gathered on the streets at the forecourt of the party office which is also about 30 meters away from the Ketu North municipal police headquarters.



Dancing, rough-riding of motorbikes, and blowing of car horns characterised the celebrations in Dzodze Wednesday evening.



However, no incidents of violence and vandalization of properties were recorded in the municipality.

