General News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Dzifa Gunu explains why Koku Anyidoho allegedly dodged his daughter’s burial, reveals secrets

Leading member of the NDC, Dzifa Gunu

The opposition National Democratic Congress may be trying all means possible to get back at its former Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho for his recent attacks on the party and flagbearer John Mahama.



Activist of the NDC Dzifa Gunu revealed that Koku Anyidoho could not attend his late daughter’s burial. According to him, on the day of Koku’s daughter’s burial, he disappeared and was nowhere to be found.



“When you [Koku] lost your daughter, Sitsofe in that fatal accident on the 7th of November, 2020, I felt sad for you, because it is said that parents look after their children to be responsible adults so their children will look after them and if God permits the children will bury their aged parents. But, you, Koku Anyidoho could not even go bury your own daughter, you disappeared and was no where close during her burial but only went to her grave side later, took pictures and splashed on social media…. you are very heartless and evil, your evil deeds will confront you on this earth and I know you are already facing judgment here” Dzifa Gunu wrote.



Without providing any evidence, Mr. Gunu further alleged that Koku Anyidoho has abandoned his wife and kids with more twists.



“Indeed, it is only men with “Sick minds” who will abandon their families for months and plot to kill the mother of their kids.” The NDC activist wrote.



Of Secret Lovers and death…



The NDC activist named one Sandra who works at ADB in the Volta Regional capital as someone who has twins with the ex-NDC scribe over which there issues.



Mr. Gunu advised the said lady not to allow Koku Anyidoho to do to her twins what he did to his late daughter, without adding more details.



As for your deeds with Monique Sandra Adjavon of Ho ADB, I will wait for your case to be over, I pray that Sandra will not allow you visit onto Nunana and Nukunu what you have done on your late daughter Sitsofe…



“This is the beginning, you can no longer use President Mahama as your punching bag or your friend Andy Kankam to be writing rubbish about JM. You have been cautioned” he fired.



