Dzifa Gomashie tackles NADMO Director-General over Keta tidal waves

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dzifa Gomashie has descended on NADMO D-G



Eric Agyemang Prempeh claims some politicians decided to do politics with the Keta tidal waves



But Madam Gomashie disagrees and stated NADMO D-G was exposing his incompetence



Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP, Ketu South, has lashed out at Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO, for claiming that some political actors were using the disaster that recently happened in Keta as political propaganda.



Eric Agyemang Prempeh appearing as a guest on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on November 25, 2021, claimed that whatever happened in Keta when they were hit by the tidal waves was “purely political propaganda”.



According to him, his organization supported the victims of the tidal wave immediately it happened.



Agyemang Prempeh explained, “Whatever that happened in Keta was purely political propaganda. I’m telling this on authority that when the disaster happened, it was NADMO staff who first went to the place…When disaster happens, we don’t first send out relief items but we do what is called search and rescue, followed by needs assessment and distribution of relief items...



“NADMO was there on the first day, on the second day, they [NADMO] were there to provide relief items…if someone tells you that government did not respond to the Keta tidal waves victims, then, it’s a lie [because] day two too, NADMO was there…”



He added that NADMO presented some relief items to the MP for the area, Abla Dzifa Gomashie in July this year when the first tidal waves hit the people of Ketu South.



“I was there myself and presented the relief items to the MP, Hon Abla Dzifa Gomashie and the Assembly Member…both cash and relief items. This is in July this year. No political party presented an item to the victims, so, how come, today when the disaster came again and former Present Mahama had presented some items to the victims, someone would say the government did not do anything.



“In 2017, when it happened in all the four regions…let me thank Hon Fifi Kwetey, during his tenure as Ketu South MP and they faced the disaster at the time, as a responsible MP, he bought items and distributed to the affected people before NADMO got to the ground. Was it like that?” Agyemang Prempeh questioned.



But in a post on her Facebook timeline address to the host of Ekosii Sen, the MP for Ketu South wrote that the Director-General of NADMO is denigrating the seat he has had the privilege to occupy.



Madam Gomashie noted in her post that, Agyemang Prempeh was exposing his incompetence when he was making his submission on the radio programme.



She indicated that, she has been on record to have said NADMO is broke, therefore, he was using the opportunity he has had on the radio to come at her but she advised the NADMO D-G to buy time and make her the topic.



“Can you tell that pathetic head of NADMO to buy airtime and make me the topic? Usually, I do not bother to answer people like him but it is probably time I paid attention to him. He comes across as having earned the right or shall I say the blessing to occupy the seat that the likes of Sir. Dr. Kofi Portuphy and those before him had but he denigrates that seat.



“It is pathetic that he should constantly refer to the efforts of Hon Fifi K in 2017 when the tidal waves hit. Why compare Fifi's tenure with mine? That should only be because the NADMO head is emotionally wounded. Exposing his incompetence and the fact that I am on record to have said that NADMO is "broke" has hit a raw nerve so he wants to come at me.



“APUUTORR! I repeat, NADMO is as broke as I am!” she exclaimed in her post.







Abla Dzifa Gomashie took exception with NADMO D-G’s comparison between Fifi Kwetey’s era as the MP for the area to hers.



She stated, “First of all, Fiifi's record is admirable but to seek to draw parallels because we are Members of Parliament for the almighty Ketu South shows a lack of appreciation for the difference between us and the useless attempt at comparing us is infantile.



“Fifi was a Deputy Minister for Finance, a substantive Minister for two Ministeries and MP for Ketu South. Fifi had a successful two terms in Parliament as our MP. No intellectual peer of mine will bother to compare what Fifi did in 2017 with me in 2021. 2017 was Fifi's fifth year as an MP. It is absolutely immature to compare us.



“In 2017 when the Tidal Waves hit in Blekusu in the Ketu South Constituency, we were in opposition however, I went to the affected area as a citizen. I was unemployed but I sent my widow’s mite.



“I have been hit hard by his party's decision to close the borders for two years in opposition. I have been hit three times in my first year as a Member of Parliament by the tidal waves. I have stood by my people. I have done my best with no Common Fund. Not even one Common Fund.



“NADMO, under his tenure, has performed abysmally. He is on record to have responded to "Ghanaians" in Katanga in Togo better than he has responded to my people. It is his shame and no amount of his pathetic attempt to compare me with Fifi's response to the 2017 tidal waves that will save his face.”



Abla Dzifa Gomashie continued: "Three times this year, March, May and November, the tidal waves have hit us. I filed a question in Parliament. The Minister for Works and Housing came to answer the question. He followed up with a visit to the constituency and publicly announced that we will see the continuation of the Sea Defence Project at the end of this year. We are in November. The tidal waves, the temporary accommodation and the Sea Defence Project did not find expression in the 2022 Budget.



“It is the state that has failed the people of Ketu South, NOT ME! It is your SHAME NOT MINE! Tètèyi!” she stressed.



