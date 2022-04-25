Dzifa Gomashie celebrates female referee for her efficiency

Regional News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has expressed joy at watching a female referee display her craft on the field of play.



Along with a former Minister of Youth and Sports, who is also a former MP for the Anlo constituency, Clement Kofi Humado, she expressed her happiness at seeing a woman show so much class in a male-dominated sports.



“I have been joined by Hon. Kofi Humado former Minister for Youth and Sports who is also a former Minister for Agriculture for the finals of the Tournament. The highlight for me was watching the efficient female referee of the match Ms Homey,” she said.



This was during the final game and award ceremony of the Okakadodo Foundation Youth Tournament in the Volta region.



The final football game was between the Petrolier FC from Togo, and the All Scorers FC from Ghana.



