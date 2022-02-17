Dzifa Attivor will be laid to rest on Saturday

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor, will be laid to rest Saturday, February 19, 2022.



Madam Attivor's journey to eternal rest begun today [Thursday], February 17, 2022, with a file past at the forecourt of the State House in Accra between 6.00am and 8.30am.



This was followed by a pre-burial service at the same venue.



She will be laid in the state on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Abutia Teti, Volta Region.



The burial service is on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the same venue.



The body will be interred in a private ceremony at Abutia Teti.



Final funeral rites will follow immediately after the burial at the church premises.



An avowed member of the EP church while alive, the sun will finally set on her life at a thanksgiving service on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the EP church in Abutia Teti.



Madam Attivor died on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, after a short illness.



She died aged 65 and left behind 3 children.



Born on 22nd February 1956, Dzifa Attivor is known as a politician and a businesswoman.



She was Minister for Transport in Ghana until her resignation in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.



She was appointed in February 2013 by President John Mahama after the Ghanaian general election in December 2012.