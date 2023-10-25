Dzata Foundation’s CEO donates GH¢10,000.00, other items to Akosombo Dam-induced flood victims

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George and his wife, who is the CEO of the Dzata Foundation, have donated GH₵10,000.00, 400 kilos of rice and other items to support the victims of the Akosombo Dam-Induced flood.



He donated the items to Citi FM for onward distribution to the affected victims.



In delivering the items to Citi FM on Wednesday, October 25, Mrs Vera George indicated it was their modest contribution to show care to the affected people in this unfortunate situation.



“We heard about the situation and we feel and understand the plight of the victims and we needed to contribute something little to support them in this difficult time. We hope this will go a long way to help ensure some relief is brought to them,” she said.



On September 15, the Volta River Authority commenced the spilling of excess water due to rising levels of the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams.



Weeks after the spillage started, many residents living along the Lower Volta Basin lost their homes and farms to the floods caused by the spillage.



Nine districts are known to have suffered from the floods, with inhabitants caught up in this humanitarian crisis.



Heart-wrenching tales have emerged from the South, Central, and North Tongu districts of the Volta Region, where the devastation has known no bounds.



The once vibrant communities of Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have been submerged, their existence nearly swallowed by the unrelenting waters.



Over 26,000 people according to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO), have been displaced and rendered homeless.



Some institutions and individuals have since presented relief items to residents.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other political figures have also visited the communities.



The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority caucus have also extended a helping hand to the victims.