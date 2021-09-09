Dwindling reading habits a worry – Linguistics Professor

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

• Reading habits in the country have nose-dived lately



• A professor of linguistics says it is due to failed habits



• He shared these thoughts on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV



A professor of linguistics, Prof. Kofi Agyekum, has explained that the dwindling nature of reading in the country is one to be worried about.



He explained that the low interest in reading, even at high places of decision-making, should be worked on so as to promote proper comprehension of issues, and promote better debates.



“The reading habit, I can tell you, is dwindling. That’s why even at areas of administration, somebody comes as an administrator and sees a pile of information, correspondence to go through the whole day. How many people will get the time to scrutinize every single sentence and check what their meanings and implications are before they append their signature? It’s all a matter of reading habit.



“Even in parliament, how many people get the opportunity to read all the things that they give to them before they give their comments,” he explained.



Prof. Kofi Agyekum made this known when he appeared on GhanaWeb TV’s The Lowdown, where he shared his perspectives on the subject, ‘Ghana’s State of Literacy and Impact on Language and Literary Arts.’



