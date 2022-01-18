Dusty Kotokrom-Yawhima road killing businesses

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Many businesses in Kotokrom and Yawhima, two suburbs of Sunyani in the Bono Region have folded up due to the dusty nature of the road.



Even though the contractor is on-site working on the 15 kilometers road, the entire stretch has been dusty for some months now.



Residents who are more concerned about the situation say the dusty nature of the road is making life difficult for both commuters and people living in the two communities.



According to residents, the dusty nature of the road is affecting businesses in the area leading to the collapse of many businesses along the road in the two communities.



“The dust on this road is making living here very difficult for us. There are several implications for the people in relation to its effect on economic activities. Just look at all these shops on the stretch; they have all been shut down due to the dust so we are appealing to the contractor to speed ups work”.



The Assembly Member for the Yawhima Electoral Area, Addulai Razak, indicates that residents are worried over the slow pace of work and appealed to the contractor to expedite work for the timely completion of the project as the road is a major road.



“The contractor is on-site, but the work is slow so we are appealing to the contractor to try and complete the work quickly as the dust is killing businesses and posing a health risk to the people.



Meanwhile, Mr. Samuel Opoku, the contractor in charge of the project has assured residents that the project is on course and will be completed in December 2022 as scheduled.



