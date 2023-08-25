'During my life, I’ve never seen any government do anything in Ghana' – Former AGI president

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, former President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Executive Chairman of Celltel Networks Ltd. has underscored the importance of private individuals in the development of the country.



Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime on August 23, 2023, he asserted that while citizens expects government to take charge of their issues, the reality of what government engages in is different.



He emphasized that private individuals, particularly company owners, play a role in propelling the country's progress.



According to Dr. Kludjeson, the government's role primarily involves granting official permits to private entities for their developmental endeavors.



He pointed out that there is a limitation imposed on Ghana's youth to explore their potential and aspirations. He further urged the older generation to acknowledge their time is passing and to empower the younger generation to manifest their capabilities.



“The problem again in Ghana is that everybody thinks that governments do things, but governments do not do anything. That’s one of the major problems that we have.”



“During my life, I’ve never seen any government do anything in Ghana. No government until today has done something. So, Ghana’s biggest problem to date is not a problem. We need to accept where we are and allow the young generation to move on.”



Drawing parallels with the United States, where private ownership of companies is widespread, he highlighted that private individuals initiate most journeys in businesses and the government's job is to issue licenses and regulatory support are often prerequisites for these endeavors to thrive.



AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:











Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:



















You can also watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

