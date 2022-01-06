Durbar for the Diaspora exhibits ironic traditional dance

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

It was an awesome day of cultural appreciation through Ga traditional dance display and music at the Abeka Mantse Agbonaa Palace, where members of the diaspora danced amazingly to some traditional tunes of the Ga people, signified as a means of unifying the Ghanaian spirit in them.



Organized by the Black Star Travel Group in collaboration with The Adinkra Group and KOW Enterprise, the dance show exhibited extraordinary traditional cultural values of the Gas, especially the customs of the people of Abeka in the Greater Accra Region.



Performed under the auspices of Abeka Manye, Naa Ayeley I, and with approval from the Abeka Mantse, Nii Boi IV, some sensational cultural troupes from the Abeka traditional area mesmerised patrons with their sterling dance performances at the durbar.



Dep. Secretary at the Abeka Mantse Palace, Nii Armah said the dance at the durbar for the Diaspora is significant to maintaining the Ga culture and preserving Ghana’s values at large.



Adding that, it redefines us and the people of the diaspora and helps us trace our roots from where we originate from.



He admonished Ghanaians to value their culture and always respect it and called on the diaspora to always come and witness the rich culture of the Ga people.

Nii Armah cautioned the youth and all not to associate evil meanings to the culture that exists in Ghana.



Director of the Black Star Travel Group, Mr. Kofi Osei – Williams, said the group would make this program an annual event which intends to unify and bring the members of the diaspora to their roots.



He highlighted on the need for Ghanaians to cherish their culture, because “you can never take somebody’s culture and completely make it yours”, he stated.

Adding that, it is very important for Ghanaians to preserve their culture and shun away from copying blindly because the ancestors fought for it.



Meanwhile, Mr. Diallo Sumbry, Founder of Adinkra Group, cautioned the youth of Ghana to hold high esteem to their culture because “if the youth do not maintain their culture, the rich culture of Ghana will die and when the culture dies, a part of an individual dies” because culture is part of humans.



He advised all to practice their culture and stop learning wrongly from western culture, because “all that glitters is not gold.”