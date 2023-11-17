Duplicitous character like Dr. Bawumia cannot be president – NDC MP

Politics of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has once again attacked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, branding him as disingenuous.



Duplicitous individuals, according to the lawmaker, are unfit to be elected to any leadership role, including the highest office in the land.



He used James 1:18 to back up his point in a tweet on X, formerly Twitter.



Dr. Apaak indicated that such characters are double minded and unstable hence cannot lead or be elected onto ant position.



He also attached his tweet with an animated photo of the Vice President designed by 3news to take a dig at the second gentleman of the land who was elected presidential candidate recently.



“Duplicity can’t be an admirable attribute. Duplicitous characters turn to be deceitful. “A double minded man is unstable in all his ways (James 1:8)”. A person who operates in duplicity intentionally gives one or two impressions for the purpose of misleading!”



Dr. Apaak few days ago took the Vice President to the cleaners over the latter’s latest comments he has made.



The lawmaker says the latest comments captured in a video expose the vice president as a dangerous man.



In the said video, which has gone viral, the Vice President, who was recently elected as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is heard saying he was elected as a candidate because he is a Muslim.



The Vice President, who was speaking, asked a group of Muslim leaders to support him so he could become president and his administration would focus on what was good and would benefit Muslims.



He told them he was selected because he was a Muslim and that he was part of it, hence the need for them to support him.



He also asked them to support him because he was representing the Muslim community.

Reacting to the video, Dr. Apaak said the video has exposed the duplicity of Dr. Bawumia.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia says something different when he gets the opportunity to speak to Christians and says another when he speaks to Muslims.



He questioned what would have happened to former President John Dramani Mahama if he had told Christians he was one of them, and that was why he was voted as a candidate; hence, they should vote for him as the next president.



“These comments by DMB to Muslim leaders expose his duplicity, very dangerous: says one thing to Christians and another to Muslims. Imagine JM met Christian leaders and tells them he was selected partly because he is a Christian & he has been selected because he is one of them?”



He also believes that the Vice President is injecting religious extremism into our political environment.



He emphasised that the Vice President’s stance is risky and should be denounced.