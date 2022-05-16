Duncan-Williams a blessing to the world – Mahama

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has described the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams as a blessing to Ghana, Africa and the world.



“He is a blessing to Ghana, Africa, the world and the coming generations. As we continue to pray for him, we know that the good lord may continue to increase his knowledge, wisdom, grant him good health and expand his territory.



“May the Lord’s blessings continue to be with him and his family, and may his words continue to move him from strength to strength. Congratulations on your 45 anniversary in ministry, and a wonderful 65th birthday!” former President John Mahama stated



The message was delivered by former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Professor Joshua Alabi at the 45th anniversary in ministry and 65th birthday of his Eminence Nicholas Duncan Williams on the campus of the Action Chapel International.



Prof. Alabi was accompanied by his colleague Alex Segbefia, a Vice Chairman of the NDC.



In a brief statement, Mr. Mahama disclosed that “As we listen to His Eminence throughout the years for the past 45 years.



“The almighty God has blessed him with knowledge, wisdom, understanding, love and care. We have had a lot of inspiration from his very touchy sermons for the past 45 years as he has shown and continues to show a lot of concern over our moral and spiritual lives.



“In the world today, His Eminence Nicholas Duncan Williams is among the few exemplary, visionary and dedicated spiritual leaders and we are blessed in Ghana to have him.”