Dunamis Bible Institute graduate 2nd batch of students

Religion of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: GNA

Dunamis Bible Institute (DBI), a Bible Seminary in Tamale, at the weekend graduated its second batch of students since its establishment in 2016.



The ceremony, which was themed: “Fulfilling God’s Mission”, had 20 students graduating in various courses such a Pastoral Ministry, Practical Theology and Theology.



Mr Mawuli Nyador, the Director of Dunamis Bible Institute, said the school began with three students, who enrolled in a month’s certificate course in Pastoral Ministry.



He said the institution had developed over the years, and now runs diploma and degree courses in theology.



Mr Nyador said plans were advanced to affiliate DBI to Immanuel Bible Institute and Seminary, USA, an accredited Bible institution to run accredited degree, masters and PHD programmes.



He congratulated the graduates and urged them to avoid unnecessary ministry competition and try to find solutions to issues of poverty, corruption and other social vices in society.



Pastor Richard Ntim, the Southern Chairman of Pistis Christian Churches, advised the graduates to demonstrate Godly wisdom and obey the mandate of their calling as men of God.