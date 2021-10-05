'Dumsor' to hit parts of Accra from October 5 to December 5

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

• There will be power outages in some parts of Accra from October 5



• The load management ends on December 5, 2021



• GRIDCo says the exercise is to allow it conduct some 'planned works'



Major parts of the nation's capital are expected to experience power outages for almost two months.



The exercise, according to the Ghana Grid Company Limited, will commence from Tuesday, October 5 to December 5, 2021.



GRIDCO explained that the power outage has become necessary to assist it to execute some ‘planned works’ within the Achimota-Accra Central lines.



“The exercise has become crucial to transfer as much load as possible to Pokuase, Achimota, Accra East and Tema in order to limit loading at Mallam and Accra Central substations,” GRIDCo said in a letter requesting the Electricity Company of Ghana’s execution of the exercise.



The said works, according to GRIDCo, will entail the decommissioning and replacement of the existing power transmission lines with high-capacity conductors.



Meanwhile, areas expected to be experienced power outages have been categorized into groups A, B and C.



In group A, areas to be affected are Adabraka Old Timers, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Ageege, Lartebiokorshie, Valco Trust, Teachers Hall, among others.



For group B, includes Appolo Theatre, Asylum Down, Adabraka Market, Korle Gonno, Sukura, Mamprobi Poly Clinic, James Town, Mataheko etc.



Areas in Group C will include Central Police Station, Cocobod, Kingsway, Abossey Okai, Chorkor, Appiah Danquah, Graphic Press House, SSNIT among others.



See the full load management table below:







