‘Dumsor’ has destroyed all my home appliances - Asantehene

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi experiencing power cut for the past 3 months



Asantehene calls for long-lasting solution for ‘dumsor’



Energy Minister to solve power crisis



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has bemoaned the recent power outages in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, the constant power cut is having an effect on household and businesses, adding that almost all his appliances have been damaged due to this.



“For about three weeks to a month now, I know my son (Energy Minister) has been doing a lot of work, but I was there one time when there was a sudden cut of power. I try to rest and the power goes off, all my appliances have been destroyed.”



He however, called on the Minister of Energy, to solve the issue power cut in the region.



The Asante monarch was speaking at Manhyia palace when Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, together with the management of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Volta River Authority (VRA), paid a courtesy call on him on Wednesday, 1 December 2021.



The Energy Minister, however, assured the Asantehene and residents in the region that he is working to find a lasting solution to the challenge.



“We are working assiduously on the GRIDCo lines that have fallen. We cannot lie to you, we are asking you to support us with your prayer and love, I have nowhere to go, I won’t sit idle for power in Kumasi to be toyed with. We have just encountered difficulty, but soon, it will all be resolved,”Asaase.com quoted Otumfuo as having said.



The Asantehene also called on the energy minister to ensure the Ameri power plant the ministry has promised to relocate to Kumasi is done on time to make the lights stable.



