Dumsor: Accra returns to darkness as ECG announces 22-day blackout schedule

Wednesday, 23 June 2021

• ECG has announced a 22-day power cut timetable



• The blackout is to allow GRIDCo to complete the last phase of repair works on some bulk supply points



• 77 communities will be affected by the power cut



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said it has scheduled a 22-day power cut timetable for some parts of Accra, Citi News has reported.



The power distributor announced that the timetable is expected to start from Monday, June 28, 2021.



According to the ECG, the outages will pave way for the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to finish maintenance work on some bulk supply points and transmission cables in Accra.



GRIDCo’s intended repairs on Monday, June 28, 2021, will bring about an upgrade in the Volta-Achimota-Mallam transmission lines.



This development will however affect the supply of electricity to some 71 communities within Accra.



The power-cut timetable has six categories and the affected neighbourhoods will be without supply from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am once a week within the 22-day period lasting between June 28 and July 19, 2021.



The managing director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, in a press briefing on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, said his outfit is working around the clock to provide a reliable power supply for the country.