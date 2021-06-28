Dumping solid waste into drains cause of floods - Minister warns

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has warned the general public to desist from depositing solid waste into the drains in the country.



He noted that such behaviour is causing floods in some parts of the country.



“We cannot overlook the negative effects that our subculture of dumping refuse into open drains is having on our efforts to improve community resilience to flooding.



“I hereby admonish every citizen to desist from depositing household solid waste into the drains in the bid to support efforts of the government to maintain drainage capacity,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Sunday June 27.



He further revealed some of the initiatives introduced to deal with floods.



“A flood early warning system is being developed to enhance the flood resilience of communities within the Odaw drainage basin and beyond,” Mr Asenso-Boakye said.



