Dumped baby found at Amasaman

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A baby supposedly dumped by the mother has been found near the Kemet Hospital at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region Tuesday around 5:30am.



The baby boy wrapped with a cloth was found laying on the ground by a neighbour who sent him to the hospital for examination and for proper care by the staff of the hospital.



The matter has been reported to the Amansaman police station, however, the mother is yet to be found. As of 11:50 am, the baby was still at the hospital.



The Amasaman Police Command has commenced investigations into the matter.