Dump Akufo-Addo like how Americans did to Trump – Ofosu-Ampofo to Ghanaians

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Ghanaians have been urged to tread the same path as Americans who have voted out Donald Trump, and dump President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7 elections.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National chairman of the National Democratic Congress has appealed to Ghanaians to vote for the party’s candidate John Dramani Mahama and kick out Akufo-Addo.



Speaking at a rally in Suhum, Ofosu-Ampofo said that the NPP government has mismanaged the economy and rendered Ghanaians poor.



“You see how the American’s recently did to their president Donald Trump? Let’s take a cue from them and send Akufo-Addo too home.



“He’s become an albatross on our neck and the only way we can regain our economic freedom is for us to vote against him just as the United States did to Trump,” he said.



He also criticized the government for the poor nature of roads in the Eastern Region.



He said that contrary to the ‘noise’ made by the government on road projects in the Eastern Region, the roads remain poor.



“If this is the noise they’ve been making about the year of roads, then I wonder if we are not in the year of roads as they say.



“On way from Somanya to here, we spent several hours because the roads were bad but they keep making noise about year of roads”.



But the Majority Leader, Osei-Mensah-Bonsu has told the NDC not to take inspiration from Biden’s victory.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says Mahama’s story resonates more with Trump and the Republican than Biden and his Democratic party.



“Don’t forget even when they were losing, they were telling Ghanaians that they were in a commanding lead just like Donald Trump did.



“When he was losing, he said his people should rest he has won, John Mahama style. The two of them come from the same stock. So, John should pack his things and go and rest in pieces,” he emphasized.

