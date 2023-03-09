Dumelo told me he wouldn't contest again - Fred Nuamah on Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries

Politics of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With many puzzled over why two best friends, Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo would contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the former has said he is surprised the latter backtracked on a decision to not contest.



According to Fred who was Dumelo’s best man when the actor married in 2019, he will not step down because Dumelo initially had no intention to join the Ayawaso West Wuogon contest; rather, he eyed another constituency.



“Frankly, it's late to step down. My brother informed me and a lot of people that he was not going to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency again. He gave me his blessings when I made up my mind to contest.



“Truthfully, I am surprised about his u-turn because it was evident and crystal clear that he was not going for the Ayawaso seat anymore and rather invested in Guan/SALL,” Graphic Showbiz quotes Fred Nuamah to have said in an interview with the newspaper.



In early February, Fred Nuamah made his intention public by announcing his bid with posters on his social media pages. This made some wonder if that was an indication that Dumelo would focus elsewhere considering that they are friends, GhanaWeb observed.



Dumelo, however, tweeted on Sunday, February 26, 2023, that "After extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithful in Ayawaso West Wuogon. This is the second coming.”





