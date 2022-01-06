Dumelo ditches Ayawaso Wuogon; begins campaign for SALL seat

Politics of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency John Dumelo is set to contest the Santrokofi Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, (SALL) seat on the ticket of the party when the EC begins the process for the people’s representation in parliament, MyNewsGh.com can report.



The people of SALL did not partake in the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election but only voted in the Presidential election.



This followed an announcement by the EC on December 6, 2020.



SALL which used to be part of the Volta Region was carved out and became part of the newly formed Oti Region.



John Dumelo has since been making overtures to the people of SALL where it is unclear how he relates to them or whether he even hails from there at all.



The actor and businessman has been meeting key stakeholders of the SALL areas and indirectly marketing himself ahead of what is likely to be a loose election that will be won hands down by the NDC.



John Dumelo celebrated Farmers Day 2021 at SALL where he made donations.



“The people of SALL were left out of the farmers' day celebrations last week. The John Dumelo Foundation decided to reward several women across the Guan district with some farming tools. Hopefully next year we will do it bigger and better. God bless farmers.” He confirmed.



Earlier this year, Mr. Dumelo went over Lolobi and later Likpe Bakua for a crossover event.



“I crossed over to 2022 at the St Michael’s Catholic Church Lolobi and then after in Likpe Bakua. 2022 will be a good year for all of us. You shall receive divine blessings and everything you touch will prosper in Jesus' name. Your enemies will always be confused. Amen!



Before then, he was invited by the Likpe Kukrantumi and Santrofi for a walk which appears to all be geared at making him the preferred choice when the whistle is blown.



“I was invited by the youth of Likpe Kukrantumi and Santrokofi for a health walk as well as fundraising for a community center in Santrokofi. 2022 looks like a very good year. Happy new year In advance.” He wrote.



Sources say John Dumelo has the blessing of the NDC party hierarchy to go grab the seat for the party. Others also believe the EC could stall the election until 2024 in order not to give the NDC a numeric advantage over the government with which the EC is alleged to be in bed.