Dumelo cries over mass failure at Law School Entrance Exam

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actor John Dumelo has waded in the ongoing debate on the failure of 72% of persons who sat for this year’s Law School entrance exams.



Of the 2,824 LLB candidates from the various law faculties across the country who sat for the 2021 Ghana School of Law Entrance Exams, only 790 of them passed representing approximately 28% passed.



2,034 of the students failed representing 72% of the candidates that sat for the exams.



Reacting to the annual mass failure, John Dumelo could not fathom why measures won’t be taken to expand facilities at the school of Law to accommodate more students.



The former Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wugon Constituency was taken aback on why people who fail at the entrance exams go in for an LLM and come back to teach at the same school that they couldn’t pass to gain entry.



His post read “The time will come when those who pursue LLM degrees will be treated as failed candidates because they couldn’t make it to the Bar yet those required to lecture in Law schools are supposed to have LLM. The irony: Those who failed to be lawyers will be training those who want to be lawyers. That is what will happen soon. LLM degrees shouldn’t be the way out to pursue law. The General Legal Council should expand their facilities, accredit more schools to offer professional legal education whiles maintaining the strict principles governing legal education doubt only 790 out of 2,824 candidates passed this year’s entrance exams. Half of those who failed will pay more to go to Gambia, or Rwanda just to pursue a career in Law. Some even stay there to work because they are offered better job opportunities. We are losing competent legal brains to other countries. I humbly and respectfully seek the indulgence of The General Legal Council to initiate reforms of legal education in Ghana for the betterment of our country. Your humble farmer, John Dumelo. Ut omnes unum sint”.



