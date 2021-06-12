Dumb Africans being used as guinea pigs for Coronavirus vaccines – Hassan Ayariga

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Hassan Ayariga claims there are two sets of vaccines being produced globally



• He says he has not taken the vaccines because he is skeptical of its source



• He tasks Africans to wise up and resist being used as guinea pigs



Hassan Ayariga, businessman and politician, has submitted that the developed world is using Africans as lab rats relative to deployment of coronavirus vaccines.



According to him, it is not normal for the white man to give anything good to others at a time he is in dire need of the same thing. Whiles describing Africans as “dumb,” the All People’s Congress (APC) party founder stressed that there are currently two types of vaccines with the genuine one deployed overseas whiles Africa is supplied fake jabs.



Asked whether he has taken the vaccine, he responded: “No, what is there to take?” before adding: “You see, we Africans we are dumb! A white man will never give you something good first when it is too good before himself, never. They have produced all those vaccines.



“Tell me, how many of these white countries have started taken the vaccine. Is it similar to what you are taking, they are testing their own and they are killing you,” he added.



