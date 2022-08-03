Duffuor will rescue NDC from Kufuor - NDC executives

Politics of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives are openly rooting for former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, to be the 2024 presidential candidate of the party saying a Duffuor candidature is a rescue mission.



And the nature of the rescue mission is that, Dr. Duffuor will be rescuing the NDC from the clutches of former president Kufuor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who has been secretly holding NDC hostage through former president John Mahama.



“The truth of the matter is that, Mr. John Mahama is an appendage of the NPP’s former president Kufuor and so in the over twelve years that Mahama has been leader of the NDC, Mr. Kufuor has been in charge, remote controlling the NDC through Mahama,” Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, explains.



Flanked by Mr. F. Anyidoho, another executive of the NDC, Moshake, who is an executive of the Tema East branch of the party explained therefore that taking the party’s presidential ticket from John Mahama would be the NDC’s way of killing two birds with one stone.



“Not only would we be giving our presidential ticket to a winnable candidate, we will also be freeing the NDC of the traitorous Kufuor influence that has secretly worked against our party all these years,” Moshake said to thunderous applause.



For some years now, former president Mahama has come under the allegation of being Kufuor’s boy. It is said that it was through this arrangement that Mr. Mahama alienated the NDC’s Founder, Jerry John Rawlings, from the party, causing the NDC to cave in.



“The self-sabotaging policies of Mahama’s presidency, including the stoppage of training allowances for Nursing and Teacher trainees were the result of advice from Kufuor.



“It was also Kufuor who encouraged Mahama to call himself a dead goat president,” Moshake said.



He added that, “however, the biggest hurt that Kufuor managed to inflict on NDC through Mahama was when he instructed Mahama to sideline our Founder, former president Jerry Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. This way, Kufuor managed to separate us from our umbilical cord,” Moshake said.



He further explains that because of former president Kufuor’s deep ties with John Mahama, he still has that hold on him and therefore the NDC “owes it to itself to get rid of John Mahama.”



“Get out Mahama and you break Kufuor’s strong hold on the NDC and as a party, we have a fine opportunity to do this if we elect a winsome person like Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as our flagbearer for 2024.”



On his part, Mr. F. Anyidoho took issues with what he said is the silence of the majority of NDC executives even though they know that Mr. John Mahama has been a problematic leader for the NDC.



“Most of us in the NDC, know that Mr. John Mahama has been our problem for the over 12 years that he has been leader but we have conveniently kept quiet. What I want to know is whether it is cowardice that is making us behave the way we are behaving?”



He pointed out that “Mr. Mahama is the most neglectful president the NDC has ever produced; none of the presidents we have provided as a party so abandoned his own like John Mahama.”



“Fortunately, we have the opportunity to right the wrongs and kill two birds with one stone going into the 2024 elections.



"History is beckoning NDC into power again, all we need to do is to elect the right flagbearer and we will return to power. The question is, are we going to do the right thing?”