Duffuor will not struggle to be flagbearer if NDC were honest – Razak Kojo Poku

Politics of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Executive Director of the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) has indicated that the National Democratic Congress will demonstrate the height of dishonesty should its flagbearer aspirant Dr. Kwabena Duffuor fail in his latest bid to lead the party to the 2024 polls.



“With the greatest of respect and in all humility and sincerity if NDC voters want to select a presidential candidate who is honest, has impeccable credibility, solid achievements and track record over the period, I don’t think they should bypass Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, he asserted while speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate 106.9 FM.



He told host Julius Caesar Anadem, the two-time failed presidential candidate of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama stands no chance competing with Dr. Duffour over achievements chalked both in private and public life.



“Look at the number of jobs that he has created in the country and the group of companies he has established; his contribution to the national economy, to the public sector and all that. He far, far outweighs all the candidates putting themselves up for the position,” he argued.



Mr. Kojo Poku however contended that he would not be surprised if delegates of the NDC overlook the competencies of Dr. Duffour and go in for its 2020 flag bearer John Dramani Mahama at the polls.



“I don’t think they should bypass Dr. Kwabena Duffour and choose any candidate who doesn’t have any investment whatsoever in this country and has not established anything to employ anyone in this country. But it is unfortunate the NDC delegates will put him somewhere and vote for another candidate who has questionable integrity and credibility and a questionable track record,” he bemoaned.



The former Governor of the Central Bank, former Finance Minister and founder of the HODA Group of companies comprising financial institutions, mining consortiums, a media empire among others; is poised to lead the charge of the opposition NDC as it eyes the presidency in 2024.