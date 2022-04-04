Duffuor to launch 'NDC ahotor project' for grassroots

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is set to launch an NDC grassroots empowerment and a self-financing project dubbed the “NDC ahotor project” for the grassroots.



“Ahotor” means “relief” in the Akan language.



In a statement, the project manager stated that the former governor of the Bank of Ghana's main aim with the initiative is “geared towards setting up micro-businesses in all the 275 constituencies in order to create the much needed, but currently unavailable local funding for the day-to-day running of the NDC party at the grassroots level”.



This initiative is a direct response to the recommendations of a business feasibility study commissioned by Duffuor and carried out by a team in Ghana. It was to establish the most feasible and sustainable business idea capable of helping to finance the NDC party activities at the local level.



He bemoans the present situation where the responsibility of raising resources for grassroots activities of the NDC is either left in the hands of branch and constituency executives whose work for the party is purely voluntary affecting their personal businesses and families or in the hands of sitting MPs who are also overwhelmed by financial demands of their constituents, is not a sustainable way for financing a modern-day political organization.



Duffuor is a former finance minister in the erstwhile NDC government of Professor John Evans Atta Mills. He is also a business magnate who is seen as a challenger to former President John Dramani Mahama in the race for the 2024 flagbearer slot of the NDC.



Aim of project



This project which is yet to be implemented is meant to lessen the burden on MPs, and relieve local executives of the huge financial difficulties they face in running the party. It is believed that the NDC Ahotɔ Project will create a medium for the local party machinery to be financially self-sustaining through regular income streams to help support their ongoing initiatives. It is also to empower and reposition the NDC and make it battle-ready for election 2024 and beyond.



According to the project manager, the NDC Ahotɔ Project will be micro-businesses focusing on social events such as funerals, naming ceremonies, marriage ceremonies, durbars, political campaigns, and rallies which are mostly outdoor activities.



The nature of these activities places a high demand on the use of Plastic Chairs, Canopies, Public address systems, power generators, podiums, mobile toilets, etc. A local rental business of the accessories owned and run by the party at various constituency levels, will create employment opportunities and generate income which will bring relief (Ahotɔ) to the grassroots.



Duffuor is, therefore, sponsoring and financing all the 275 constituencies with all the equipment and accessories necessary to set up a rental business.



The pilot phase of the NDC Ahotɔ project is set to be launched at the Ashaiman constituency in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday 7 April.