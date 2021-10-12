Duffuor’s ‘NDC Membership video’ has not been sanctioned by party – Joshua Akamba

Politics of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba says Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s video calling Ghanaians to register as card bearing members of the NDC has not been sanctioned by the party.



In his words, the party is “not even aware” of such a video.



He made this known during an interview on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ with Happy FM’s Don Prah.



He explained that before any publicity item about how people can join the party comes out, it goes through a rigorous process and approval by the authorities before it goes out to the public. However, in the case of Dr. Duffuor’s video, no such process was conducted.



Commenting on Dr. Duffuor’s video, Joshua Akamba said: “There is even a mix in communication if he is calling all to come and register. The question is, where will they register in their branches? There is a reorganization happening at the branch level. There is a migration of our data. There is a road map and a constitutional review. There will be a conference on our constitutional amendment before the next elections and Dr. Duffuor is supposed to be involved. So if we are all guided by this, we will have a conclusion on the matter. But if we go this way, it is not good conduct. The people with him are not advising him.”



Meanwhile, Joshua Akamba has hinted that the party is in the process of adopting branches, and preparing the party membership cards for new members.



A viral video that features a leading member of the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and some unknown persons calling on Ghanaians to reach out to branch executives to get the NDC membership card has hit social media. Rumours have it that Dr.



Duffuor who has the desire to lead the party in election 2024 is doing this to kick start his campaign.