Duffuor’s Ahotor Project is historic - NDC executives in Central Region praise former minister

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: Abdul Rashid Iddris, Contributor

Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region have praised former finance minister and leading member of the party, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, for envisioning and sponsoring the AHOTOR business initiative whose purpose is to financially empower and strengthen the party grassroots as part of the main opposition party’s reorganization efforts.



This was during the presentation of the AHOTOR business collection of items to six (6) constituencies in the Central Region in the past week.



Each of the beneficiary constituencies received four sets of canopies, 100 plastic chairs, and a complete public address system unit at a total cost of GHc30,000.00 each.



Assin North, Assin Central, Assin South, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Awutu-Senya East and Gomoa East constituencies are the first constituencies in the Central Region to receive the AHOTOR business collection of items.



Each of the beneficiary constituencies from now will generate revenue through the rental of the items for social events such as funerals, out-doorings, weddings, and political rallies among others.



They will also use this revenue to finance party activities at the grassroots level of the NDC.



Isaac Boadu, Branch Communications Officer at the Awutu Senya East Constituency, expressed excitement about the AHOTOR project during the presentation ceremony.



"These items will help the party at our constituency level. We are happy that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is thinking about us at the grassroots level.



"Whenever we want to organize party events, we usually worry about how to get money to rent a public address system but now we don’t have to worry about it," he said.



NDC Women's Organizer at the Gomoa East Constituency, Lamin Aziz Wuru, alias Mama G, said she is happy because the project will bring relief to party members at the grassroots in terms of their social lives.



"These days, we usually delay our social events like marriages or outdoorings because it is too expensive to rent a public address system for such social events but now, with the AHOTOR sound system, chairs and canopies, we the party members can rent at lower costs … so this is a big relief; may God bless Dr. Kwabena Duffuor," she said.



Constituency party executives called on other party leaders to emulate the generous example of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



"We have heard of the NDC AHOTOR project for a very long time but today, we received our share," Rasta, a Deputy Youth Organizer of the Awutu Senya East Constituency, said.



He added, "If all the party leaders can think about the party and help like Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, our party will move forward."



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, also a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has repeatedly assured the party grassroots that he has many more such empowering projects in the pipeline for the NDC with his main goal being to empower the NDC party structures to be able to kick the NPP out of power in 2024.



"The party grassroots must be financially and logistically resourced for the battle ahead in 2024. This is what the AHOTOR project is all about. This is only the first of many other projects that we will be implementing for the benefit of the NDC grassroots," he said.







The NDC AHOTOR business project secretariat has said the initiative will reach all 275 constituencies throughout the country by the kind courtesy of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



The leading NDC financier, who is widely tipped to challenge former President John Dramani Mahama in the leadership race for the NDC's 2024 presidential candidate, recently said no amount of criticisms or insults from anti-AHOTOR campaigners will stop him from helping to strengthen the NDC party grassroots with his AHOTOR business project as the party reorganizes towards the next general elections.